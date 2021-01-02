e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee wishes Sourav Ganguly ‘a speedy recovery’ after BCCI president complains of chest pain

Mamata Banerjee wishes Sourav Ganguly ‘a speedy recovery’ after BCCI president complains of chest pain

Sourav Ganguly is ‘stable’ and admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital. He complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred, reports PTI.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 14:45 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed her sadness after former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata when he complained of chest pain.
Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed her sadness after former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata when he complained of chest pain.(PTI)
         

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed her sadness after former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata when he complained of chest pain.

“Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery,” tweeted Banerjee.

Speaking to ANI, sources close to the former India skipper said that 48-year-old Ganguly complained of chest pain and might need angioplasty. “Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger,” the source said.

“He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests,” a hospital official said, according to news agency PTI.

Ganguly is ‘stable’ and admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital. He complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred, reports PTI.

tags
top news
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak
In Photos: India’s Covid-19 vaccination dry run across 259 centres
In Photos: India’s Covid-19 vaccination dry run across 259 centres
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In