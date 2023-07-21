Manipur violence: Mamata Banerjee's ‘Beti Jalao’ barb at BJP, says ‘TMC doesn’t want any chair'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the ongoing violence in Manipur, Bilkis Bano and wrestlers' sexual harassment cases, claiming that the BJP's ‘Beti Bachao’ slogan has now turned into ‘Beti Jalao’.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You (BJP) gave 'Beti Bachao' slogan, where is your slogan now? We express our solidarity with the people of Manipur. Today, Manipur is burning, the whole country is burning. In the Bilkis Bano case, the accused were released on bail. In the wrestlers' sexual harassment case (Brij Bhushan Singh) was also granted bail...The women of the country will throw you out of the country's politics in the coming elections… The BJP's 'Beti Bachao' has now turned into ‘Beti Jalao’,” Banerjee said addressing tens of thousands of Trinamool Congress workers from villages and towns across the state who thronged Kolkata for the ruling party’s 'Martyrs Day' rally on Friday.

Banerjee also asserted that the Trinamool Congress doesn't want any chair, but “we just want this BJP regime to go”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will organise all protests against the Centre under the banner of Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.,” the Bengal chief minister told the gathering.

TMC to protest in Delhi on October 2: Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee announced that the party will launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) against the BJP-led Central government for blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA and other schemes.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, said the entire country is resonating with the slogan that BJP will be ousted and the newly formed opposition alliance - I.N.D.I.A - will form the next government in 2024.

“The Centre, because of vendetta politics, has stopped funds for Bengal. As I had said earlier, we will launch a massive protest in Delhi against the BJP-led Central government blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA. On October 2, we will organise a protest outside Krishi Bhavan,” he said while addressing the Martyr's Day rally here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mamata Banerjee also supported the call by Abhishek.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON