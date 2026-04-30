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'Mamata has brought something in this': BJP workers block TMC vehicle in Bhabanipur

BJP workers claimed that Mamata Banerjee has brought something in her vehicle

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 11:32 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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Workers from the Bhartiya Janata Party in West Bengal blocked the movement of a Trinamool Congress vehicle in Bhabanipur assembly constituency on Thursday, claiming that Mamata Banerjee has “brought something” in it.

This came as TMC claimed that the BJP and Election Commission were attempting to open postal ballots in the absence of party representatives. (ANI screengrab)

In a late-night drama on Wednesday, several BJP workers crowded around a TMC vehicle in West Bengal's Bhabanipur, citing suspicious activities. "There is something in the vehicle. Mamata Banerjee has brought something in her vehicle," one of the workers was heard as saying. They stopped the vehicle from going forward and said it wouldn't be allowed to move. Later, amid protests and police presence, the vehicle left.

Also read: Tampering claims, chaos: Blow-by-blow of TMC vs BJP late-night EVM showdown in Kolkata

Following the allegations, Mamata landed up at the Sakhawat Memorial School in South Kolkata, the counting centre for the Bhabanipur assembly segment, which houses the strong room for EVMs of the polls, which were held on April 29.

At the same time, party candidates from two North Kolkata seats, Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja, staged a sit-in protest outside Khudiram Anushilan Kendra premises.

 
mamata banerjee tmc bjp west bengal election 2026
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