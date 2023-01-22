'Mamata won't do anything to upset PM, no praise on Bharat Jodo': Cong leader

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 22, 2023 12:58 PM IST

Tensions have been observed previously between the Congress and the TMC.

TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

The opposition - which has been trying to give a tough contest to the BJP amid preparation for the 2024 national polls - has tried to put up a show of strength on several instances in the recent times. The Congress has also been inviting leaders from other parties to join its Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in September, in what was called as a campaign against attempts by the ruling party to spread hatred. But fissures surface every now and then. On Sunday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he seemed to be raising questions on her stance amid the opposition fight.

"There's 'Mo-Mo', an understanding between Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Mamata ji can't do anything that'll upset Modi ji. When Modi ji says- India 'Congress-free', then Mamata ji also says Congress should be removed from Bengal," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Many leaders have been appreciating Bharat Jodo Yatra,but her," he further said. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, former union minister Sharad Pawar among other leaders backed the Congress's Kanyakumari to Kashmir footmarch, which is set conclude later this month.

Chowdhury's claims of understanding between PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee come even as she continues to attack the Centre over multiple issues, including the alleged misuse of probe agencies and funds for the state.

Mamata Banerjee has also been meeting opposition leaders ahead of the 2024 fight. Recently, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen had said that she has the calibre to contest for the Prime Minister's post in the next national polls.

Meanwhile, many leaders have also been suggesting Rahul Gandhi's name for the top post, including those from the Congress. "In a democracy, anyone can become the prime minister of the country, if the public decides," Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday in response to one such question.

(With inputs from ANI)

