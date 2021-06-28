Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Man accidentally splashes water on accused, stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh
india news

Man accidentally splashes water on accused, stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh

Vinay was drinking water from a handpump in Mansurpur police station area when water splashed on a group of youths who in anger stabbed him to death, officials said.
PTI | , Muzaffarnagar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Police said a case was registered against five youths who are absconding and the body has been sent for post-mortem.(File photo for representation)

A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death after he accidently splashed water on the accused in Johra village here on Monday, police said.

Vinay was drinking water from a handpump in Mansurpur police station area when water splashed on a group of youths who in anger stabbed him to death, they added.

Police said a case was registered against five youths who are absconding and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village and additional police force has been deployed in the area.

Topics
uttar pradesh
