Court clerk issues fake bail order to set free Pocso accused, absconding
A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Kanpur, India, conspired with a court clerk to obtain a fake bail order. Both the accused and the clerk are now on the run. The survivor's father has filed a complaint and is calling for action against the clerk, the lawyer involved, and their accomplices.
A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl connived with a clerk at a Pocso court in Kanpur to secure a fake bail order earlier this month, police officers said on Tuesday.
Both the clerk and the accused are absconding since, a senior police officer said.
The matter came to light on Monday after the survivor’s father filed a complaint against the rape accused, Narendra Sachan, whom the minor saw roaming freely in August first week despite special Pocso court denying him bail on July 24, lead investigator Shiv Singh said.
The survivor’s family later discovered the clerk deceitfully transformed the bail rejection order into an approval order.
Police are trying to apprehend the accused and the clerk, who allegedly sought help from a local lawyer, whose name has been withheld, to get a fake bail order issued, officers said.
An FIR registered at Kotwali police station, based on the complaint of the girl’s father, said the “court clerk issued a counterfeit bail order for release of accused Narendra Sachan, who had been incarcerated by Gujaini police on June 8 on charges of rape and violations of the Pocso Act”.
According to the Kanpur district jail’s record, Sachan was set free on August 2.
“Strict action must be taken against the court clerk Ashwani, the unidentified lawyer, and their two accomplices,” the survivor’s father said.