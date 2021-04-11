Home / India News / Man accused of raping British woman in Goa held in Karnataka
Man accused of raping British woman in Goa held in Karnataka

Yellappa is accused of raping a British woman tourist in Canacona village in 2018, and he had managed to escape from jail in September last year, as well as earlier in June, 2019, being held from Bengaluru on that occasion, police said.
By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 03:14 AM IST
According to the police, the accused, Yellappa, was arrested from Hoskote in Karnataka on April 9.(HT Archives. Representative image)

A man accused of raping a British woman in Goa was held in Hoskote in neighbouring Karnataka, seven months after he escaped for the second time from a jail in Colvale, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, Yellappa, was arrested from Hoskote in Karnataka on April 9. “A joint team of the Goa Police apprehended from Hoskote and placed under arrest,” SP crime branch Shobit Saksena said.

Yellappa is accused of raping a British woman tourist in Canacona village in 2018, and he had managed to escape from jail in September last year, as well as earlier in June, 2019, being held from Bengaluru on that occasion, police said.

