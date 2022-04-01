Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man arrested for killing wife, children, relative in Ahmedabad
india news

Man arrested for killing wife, children, relative in Ahmedabad

Police said the accused suspected his wife of having a relationship with her boss at a factory and killed her first
(AFP)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ahmedabad: A rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, two children, and another woman in Ahmedabad’s Viratnagar on March 29. Police said the accused, Vinod Gaekwad, suspected his wife of having a relationship with her boss at a factory.

Assistant police commissioner D P Chudasama said Gaekwad was arrested from Dahod near the Madhya Pradesh-Gujarat, where he fled after allegedly killing the four, on Thursday. He added technical surveillance was mounted and over half a dozen teams were deployed to arrest him.

Police cited their probe and said Gaekwad leant about the alleged relationship from his son over a year back. They added the couple would get into arguments and Gaekwad allegedly killed his wife after sending away his children to a market.

“...he went to their bedroom and stabbed her multiple times with the knife. She screamed for help. He then killed the wife’s grandmother who rushed to the room... He then killed the children once they returned from the market. He was worried about the kind of life they will have to face after this incident,” said a police officer, citing the investigation so far.

Gaekwad also thought of killing his mother-in-law but was took shaken after committing four murders and spared her. He even dropped her home before fleeing.. Police said the case was cracked within 48 hours.

