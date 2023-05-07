Farmer held in Prayagraj for woman’s murder

PRAYAGRAJ: The Phaphamau police on Sunday arrested a man for the murder of a 55-year-old woman Keshlali whose body was found in the fields in Rangpura area on May 2. The arrested man belongs to the same village and confessed to have committed the murder after a scuffle over irrigating his fields, said police.

On the confession of the accused, the axe used in the crime was recovered (Pic for representation)

SHO of Phaphamau police station Ashish Singh said the body of Keshlali, bearing severe injury marks, was found in the fields on May 2. On the complaint of her son Rakesh Yadav, an FIR was lodged against unidentified assailants.

After investigations, Shyam Yadav of the same village was arrested. He confessed to his crime and told the police that Keshlali used to run a tubewell through which she used to irrigate fields of farmers in return for money. Shyam’s fields were earlier irrigated by Keshlali but he had not made payment. However, he was pressurising Keshlali to irrigate his fields again. On May 2, Shyam had a scuffle with Keshlali over the issue following which he assaulted her with an axe and killed her, police said.

On the confession of the accused, the axe used in the crime was recovered, the SHO added.

