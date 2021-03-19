Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh

Three months after four of a family were killed at their home in Chhattisgarh’s Durg, the police have arrested four people in connection with the case. A family member is among those arrested, said police.

On December 21, Balaram Sonkar, his wife Dularibai, son Rohit Sonkar and daughter-in-law Kirti were murdered, while Rohit’s son Durgesh was seriously injured.

Durg police said that they have arrested Gangaram Sonkar (35), son of deceased Balaram, and his three associates.

“Further investigation in the case is underway,” said a senior police official.

An ancestral property dispute among family members has come to fore, said police.

“Gangaram had been asking for a passage to get to his 1.5 acre of land through the vegetable field of his mother but she and his brother had refused. There was also an issue of the ownership of a land which was in the possession of Gangaram,” the police press note said.

Gangaram had earlier threatened to kill his mother but nobody took it seriously, an official said.

Police said that they formed a dozen teams to solve the case and also performed polygraph tests.