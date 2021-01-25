Man arrested for rape of 6-year-old girl in MP’s Bhind district

A man has been arrested in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh for raping a six-year-old girl on Sunday, said police.

The man was booked under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act on Sunday night.

Lahar police station in-charge Upendra Chhari said, “The girl was playing with her brother outside her house when the accused took her with him.”

“When the girl didn’t return home till late, the brother told the family that she had gone with the accused. The girl was found crying at the house of the accused,” said the police.

Also read | 50-year-old widow raped in UP’s Mahoba, accused absconding

The family then informed the police. The girl was rushed to a hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

Her mother said, “The accused, who lives in the neighbourhood, used to play with my daughter and she called him uncle. We want him punished.”

Police arrested the accused and he will be produced in court on Monday.