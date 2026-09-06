40-year-old man beaten to death in Delhi's Mayur Vihar; eyewitness says accused threatened to 'kill' him too

A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by two men in the early hours of Sunday in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3, police said.

According to police, the victim and the two men were initially standing together. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times\ representational image)

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the New Ashok Nagar police station. After receiving information, a Delhi Police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and began an investigation.

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The victim was initially seen standing with the two men before they attacked him with wooden logs and sticks, police said.

Man beaten to death near Durga temple

The attack took place near a Durga temple, opposite a local MLA’s office, police said. The identities of the victim and the two men involved are yet to be established, news agency PTI reported.

Also read | Delhi man kills schizophrenic son, lured him to shipping container on pretext of doctor visit

Guard tried to intervene

A security guard at the spot tried to intervene and drive the attackers away. However, the two men allegedly attempted to attack him as well. The guard then informed the police.

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{{^usCountry}} Security guard Nandlal Yadav, who witnessed the incident, alleged that the two attackers were present at the spot and threatened him when he tried to intervene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Security guard Nandlal Yadav, who witnessed the incident, alleged that the two attackers were present at the spot and threatened him when he tried to intervene. {{/usCountry}}

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"I had seen some people at 4 AM... those people were even threatening to kill me. There were two of them," he told news agency ANI.

Police are working to establish the identity of the deceased and the two alleged assailants. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Also read | 69-year-old killed during robbery at southeast Delhi flat

Separate Delhi murder case

In a separate incident, a 64-year-old man and his 49-year-old associate were arrested for allegedly killing his 38-year-old son, whose severely injured body was found inside an abandoned shipping container near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in south Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj on August 22, police said.

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Police said the accused first smashed the victim’s head with a stone before strangling him.

The 64-year-old told police that he killed his son, Gul Hasan, with the help of his associate. Hasan had been suffering from mental health-related problems and schizophrenia, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)