Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head after denied money for liquor

Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head after denied money for liquor

A man allegedly beheaded his 65-year-old mother and ran away with the severed head after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Saturday.

Oct 24, 2020
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Hyderabad
The 45-year-old man was caught near a tank in the afternoon with the chopped-off head found hurled into bushes, they said.
The 45-year-old man was caught near a tank in the afternoon with the chopped-off head found hurled into bushes, they said.
         

The incident was reported from a village in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana in the wee hours of the day, the police said.

The 45-year-old man was caught near a tank in the afternoon with the chopped-off head found hurled into bushes, they said.

A case has been registered and a complaint lodged by the man’s older brother, they added.

