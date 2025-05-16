Man booked for hanging wife upside down from roof in UP's Bareilly, assaulting her

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife and hanging her upside down from the roof of their house, police said on Friday. 40-year-old Nitin Singh, beat up his 38-year-old wife, Dolly, and then tried to kill her by hanging her upside down from the roof.(Representational Image/pexel)

The incident unfolded around 10 pm on Tuesday, however, neighbours rescued the woman, a PTI news agency report quoted police as saying.

Superintendent of Police (South) Anishka Verma said that a case has been filed against four people, including the husband, after a complaint from the woman’s brother.

As per the complaint, the accused, 40-year-old Nitin Singh, beat up his 38-year-old wife, Dolly, and then tried to kill her by hanging her upside down from the roof.

Neighbours heard her screaming, rushed to the house, caught hold of her, and safely brought her down. A video of the incident has been shared on social media, police added.

Police said Dolly and Nitin have been married for 12 years.

A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Nitin, his brother Amit Singh, Amit’s wife, and their mother, the officer said. An investigation is currently going on.

In an unrelated case, a 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother with a spear after she tried to stop a fight between him and his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

The man, named Vinod Kumar, was taken into custody. Superintendent of Police Rajesh S told PTI that the incident happened on Thursday evening in Ganpatpur village, which comes under the Nigohi police station area.

Kumar, who often fought at home after drinking alcohol, was reportedly beating his wife when his 60-year-old mother, Naina Devi, stepped in to stop him.

In anger, he attacked her with a spear, and she died on the spot, the police officer said.