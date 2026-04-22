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Man cannot evade duty to maintain child citing wife's income: Uttarakhand HC

Man cannot evade duty to maintain child citing wife's income: Uttarakhand HC

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 12:08 am IST
PTI |
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Nainital, The Uttarakhand High Court has ruled that a father cannot evade his duty to maintain his minor child by citing the mother's income or his own financial liabilities.

Man cannot evade duty to maintain child citing wife's income: Uttarakhand HC

Justice Ashish Naithani upheld a Roorkee family court order directing a man to pay 8,000 monthly interim maintenance to his child.

The court dismissed a review petition filed by the man who challenged the lower court's directive issued under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure .

The man submitted that both parents are in government service and while he serves in the Central Reserve Police Force , his wife is employed in the Central Industrial Security Force .

He argued that the financial burden should not rest solely on him. He further cited existing liabilities including loan repayments and responsibilities towards his parents and siblings.

The mother's counsel contended that the father has a clear statutory obligation as a permanent government employee to maintain the child.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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