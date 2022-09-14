Man caught on CCTV camera setting afire Mercedes car in Noida held

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday two days after he was caught on CCTV camera allegedly setting afire the Mercedes car of a resident of Noida’s Sadarpur village for refusing to pay his dues. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday and purportedly showed Ranveer coming on a two-wheeler, pouring an inflammable liquid, and setting fire to the car before fleeing.

Police said Ranveer is from Bihar and was upset with Ayush over the non-payment of dues of over ₹2 lakh. “Ranveer is a labourer and worked for installing pipes at Ayush’s residence in Sadarpur. Ranveer said his total bill was ₹5 lakh but he was only paid a part of the amount. ₹2,20,000 dues were pending which Ayush refused to pay. Upset over this, Ranveer set fire to his Mercedes car,” said assistant police commissioner Rajneesh Verma.

He said the car was parked outside Ayush’s house. “The complainant identified the suspect through the footage. He took the CCTV footage and submitted it to a car showroom for the insurance claim. It is suspected that the video was leaked from there after which it went viral on social media.”

Ranveer has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage). “The suspect will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said Verma.

Deputy police commissioner Harish Chander said Ayush has denied Ranveer’s claims over pending dues and told police that he made the payment.

