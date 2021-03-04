IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Man detained for Taj Mahal hoax bomb call, may have mental health illness: Cop
Security personnel check for bombs in the premises of the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo )
Security personnel check for bombs in the premises of the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo )
india news

Man detained for Taj Mahal hoax bomb call, may have mental health illness: Cop

After the threat call to 112 emergency response number of the Uttar Pradesh police at around 9am, nearly 1000 tourists were evacuated from the Taj Mahal.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:13 PM IST

A man was detained in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad on Thursday for allegedly making a hoax call to the police and claiming that a bomb was kept inside the Taj Mahal in Agra, reported news agency PTI. 

A Satish Ganesh, additional director general (ADG) of police, Agra zone, said the man has been detained for questioning and he seems to be mentally unstable. "Prima facie it seems that he is mentally unstable and is probably under treatment. We are probing why he made such a call. The Taj Mahal was reopened for visitors after about an hour and 45 minutes," he told PTI. 

The man, who hails from Kasganj, is living at his maternal grandmother's house in a Firozabad village, according to the police.

After the threat call to 112 emergency response number of the Uttar Pradesh police at around 9am, nearly 1000 tourists were evacuated from the monument in Agra. Singh had claimed that the bomb placed at the Taj Mahal could go off at any moment.

Security personnel soon took over the complex and later declared it safe for visitors after they carried out extensive search and screening operations and could not locate any explosives, officials said. 


Tourists were told that the Taj Mahal was being closed because of a VVIP visit to prevent panic and after their exit both eastern and western gates of the 17th-century monument were closed, said Ganesh. “Nothing objectionable was found inside the Taj Mahal premises in the search by field unit and thus the call about a bomb threat in Taj Mahal was deemed to be a hoax call,” he said.

The monument, which is conserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and protected by the personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), was reopened to visitors at 11.15am, officials added.

Officials told HT, on the condition of anonymity, that the caller alleged anomalies in the conduct of an ongoing army recruitment camp in Agra, which he claimed had led to his rejection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taj mahal uttar pradesh police
Close
This year's fair is setting a new precedent giving transgender seers an opportunity to take part in Kumbh rituals. (HT Photo)
This year's fair is setting a new precedent giving transgender seers an opportunity to take part in Kumbh rituals. (HT Photo)
india news

Transgender seers participate in mahakumbh at Haridwar for first time

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:20 PM IST
A large number of Kinnar Akhada seers are arriving in Haridwar these days amid grand reception.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of Covaxin vaccine to a frontline worker, during an Covid-19 inoculation drive, at Sanjeevan Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)
A medic administers the first dose of Covaxin vaccine to a frontline worker, during an Covid-19 inoculation drive, at Sanjeevan Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)
india news

'Not utilising fully': HC asks Centre to explain control on who gets Covid jab

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The high court said the two institutes which have developed the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin -- Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech -- have more capacity to provide the vaccines
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaishankar's visit to Bangladesh follows on the PM-level Virtual Summit in December last year and will also provide an opportunity to take stock of the progress in bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Jaishankar's visit to Bangladesh follows on the PM-level Virtual Summit in December last year and will also provide an opportunity to take stock of the progress in bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Wednesday.
india news

Neighbourhood First : Jaishankar to boost bilateral relations with Bangladesh

PTI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Momen and Jaishankar led their respective sides at a bilateral meeting held at a state guesthouse and took stock of the progress of relations between the two countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar. The decision to retrieve all land dealing under the Roshni Act was taken three weeks after the high court declared it unconstitutional and unsustainable.(PTI file photo)
Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar. The decision to retrieve all land dealing under the Roshni Act was taken three weeks after the high court declared it unconstitutional and unsustainable.(PTI file photo)
india news

Ease of Living Index 2020: Srinagar at bottom of list of 49 cities

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • While Bangalore has been ranked top among 49 cities with population of more than a million, Bareilly, Dhanbad and Srinagar are ranked as the bottom three.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CPI leader Sitaram Yechury addresses media on the occasion of fifty years celebration of the party's newspaper 'Ganashakti' in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
CPI leader Sitaram Yechury addresses media on the occasion of fifty years celebration of the party's newspaper 'Ganashakti' in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

CPI(M) to seek rescheduling of parliament budget session due to assembly polls

PTI, Coimbatore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Since majority of the states such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam have more opposition MPs, they may find it difficult to campaign in these states, where polls are scheduled to held from March 27 to April 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel check for bombs in the premises of the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo )
Security personnel check for bombs in the premises of the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo )
india news

Man detained for Taj Mahal hoax bomb call, may have mental health illness: Cop

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:13 PM IST
After the threat call to 112 emergency response number of the Uttar Pradesh police at around 9am, nearly 1000 tourists were evacuated from the Taj Mahal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily.(HT file photo)
Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily.(HT file photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Congress says TN seat sharing talks 'not yet a stalemate'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The Ministry and industry will partner together to make the OTT experience better for all audience,” Javadekar wrote on Twitter.(PTI file photo)
"The Ministry and industry will partner together to make the OTT experience better for all audience,” Javadekar wrote on Twitter.(PTI file photo)
india news

OTT industry representatives welcome new guidelines, says Javadekar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:05 PM IST
The information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry issued the guidelines last week to monitor content on social media and OTT platforms—under which they would be required to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and further set up a grievance redressal mechanism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image Credit: ANI
Image Credit: ANI
india news

Meerut firing: Police identify 1 accused; girl, hit by gunshot, stable

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
A group of persons had opened fire in Meerut’s Brahmpuri area on Wednesday evening. The injured girl was passing by when she got hit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Railways(HT File)
Indian Railways(HT File)
india news

Content on Demand service in trains to be launched this month: Official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:40 PM IST
  • To ensure buffer-free services, media servers will be placed inside coaches, RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said in a press briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) met all norms to raise funds outside the country.(Mint)
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) met all norms to raise funds outside the country.(Mint)
india news

Defiant Kerala govt says KIIFB officials won’t appear for questioning by ED

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the timing of the ED’s notice was deliberate since the masala bonds were floated two years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
india news

In Dhaka, Jaishankar stresses India's help during coronavirus pandemic

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Jaishankar is in Bangladesh to prep for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the neighbouring country later this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls," CM Palaniswami said.(ANI)
“Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls," CM Palaniswami said.(ANI)
india news

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami calls for party workers to work towards AIADMk govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:06 PM IST
"We should make sure the AIADMK comes back to power. Even after 10 years, people of Tamil Nadu are with the AIADMK,” the chief minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Road safety has been given top priority in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and proposes stiff penalties for traffic offences.(HT PHOTO)
Road safety has been given top priority in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and proposes stiff penalties for traffic offences.(HT PHOTO)
india news

National Safety Day 2021: 'Sadak Suraksha' theme to be observed this year

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:53 PM IST
  • This year, the focus of National Safety Day is on road safety and the theme is ‘Sadak Suraksha’ (road safety).
READ FULL STORY
Close
IAF Tejas fly past during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru this February. (File photo)
IAF Tejas fly past during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru this February. (File photo)
india news

India’s defence budget for domestic buys to fund fighters, tanks, missiles

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:31 PM IST
India has set aside 70,221 crore -- 63% of the military’s capital budget -- for buying locally-produced weapons and systems to boost defence indigenisation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP