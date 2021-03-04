Taj Mahal bomb threat was a hoax, police in hot pursuit of caller: UP Police
- A senior police official said that nothing objectionable was found inside the Taj Mahal premises in the search by field units and thus the bomb threat call was deemed to be a hoax. call
Around 1000 tourists were evacuated from the Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday morning after Uttar Pradesh police received a phone call claiming a bomb placed at the world famous monument could go off at any moment. Tourists were ordered to leave the premises, which were overtaken by security personnel, who later declared it safe for visitors after an extensive search and screening operation, which could not locate any explosives as claimed in the hoax call, said officials. The monument was reopened to visitors at 11.15 am, they added.
“The police control room received a call from an unidentified caller on Thursday morning, informing that an explosion will take place in Taj Mahal premises. An alert police responded by asking tourists to move out of the premises. Checking of Taj Mahal premises was undertaken in accordance with the standard operating procedure and the bomb disposal squad and others were sent inside Taj Mahal premises,” stated IG/ADG A Satish Ganesh.
Both eastern and western gates of Taj Mahal were closed after the tourists were moved out. Tourists were told that the Taj Mahal was being closed because of a VVIP visit to prevent panic. About a 1000 tourists in Taj Mahal premises were asked to move out, said Ganesh.
“Nothing objectionable was found inside the Taj Mahal premises in the search by field unit and thus the call about a bomb threat in Taj Mahal was deemed to be a hoax call,” stated Ganesh.
ADG Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna said, “The surveillance teams were activated and the man who made the (hoax) bomb threat call has been identified and police teams are on the task.”
The last location of the caller was traced to Firozabad district, about 60 kilometers from Agra.
Officials who didn’t wish to be named said the caller also alleged anomalies in the conduct of an ongoing army recruitment camp in Agra, which he claimed had led to his rejection.
Supreme Court rejects plea requesting extension of GST amnesty scheme
Similipal Sanctuary fire: Odisha CM asks officials to take preventive measures
After enhancing ties with Brazil, ISRO eyes new opportunities with Italy
Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of regular CBI director
Bengaluru, Shimla best cities to live: See top 10 in Ease of Living Index 2020
- The Ease of Living Index was first launched in 2018 and is based on indicators across 15 evaluation criteria.
3 Jharkhand Jaguar force jawans killed in Maoist landmine blast
New hope to unite Geeta with family, 5 years after repatriation from Pakistan
- Geeta went missing 20 years ago and reached Lahore, where she was found sitting alone in Samjhauta express in the year 2000.
'Ungliyon pe nachana': Rahul Gandhi slams I-T raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee
News updates from HT: SC seeks response on D-voter listing of 26 women in Assam
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Ease of Living Index 2020: Bengaluru, Shimla adjudged best cities
'Fortunate to be in India', says Nirmala Sitharaman after getting vaccinated
Uttar Pradesh: Man beheads daughter, carries her severed head to police station
BJP likely to finalise 1st list of candidates for upcoming Assembly polls today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, and other senior party leaders will attend the meeting which is scheduled to be held in the evening today at party headquarters here.
Two-day bank strike on March 15,16; services likely to be affected
