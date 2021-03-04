Uttar Pradesh: Trust buys two plots near Ram temple complex in Ayodhya
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, set up for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict paved the way for it, has purchased two plots for augmenting facilities for devotees. The plots are located around 1.5km from the 70-acre land where the temple is being built.
“The Trust has purchased two properties. They will be used for augmenting facilities for devotees coming to Ayodhya from all across the country,” said Anil Mishra, a member of the trust.
The trust is purchasing two more properties around a kilometre from the temple.
Also Read | ₹2,100 crores raised for Ram Temple so far: Trust
A survey was also underway of the adjoining properties for the expansion of the temple land. A list of all houses in the area is being prepared to ascertain ownership of the properties. “The survey is being carried out to find out real owners of these properties. This will help to find out whether those residing here are tenants or owners of houses,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.
In the first phase of expansion, around 11,000 square feet of land has been identified for allotment to the police department. The Ayodhya district administration has sent the proposal for acquiring this land to the state government. The second phase of the expansion will involve a power substation.
The temple is coming up at the site of the 16th century Babri Mosque, which was destroyed in 1992. The destruction triggered riots that left about 2,000 people dead. Hindus believe the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram, an incarnation of god Vishnu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Trust buys two plots near Ram temple complex in Ayodhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP roadside eateries, dhabas on radar in drive against illicit liquor
- An excise department official said that besides checking suspicious dhabas along the highways, the stock available at excise shops will be verified in the drive against illicit liquor trade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muslims’ share in welfare schemes more than share in population: Yogi Adityanath
- The Muslim population in UP is 17-19%, but their share in the benefits of welfare schemes is 30-35%,” claimed the chief minister.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP pollution control board to review industries on Ganga’s banks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP class 1 girl dies after choking on berry seed, principal suspended
- The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Rahul, Priyanka slam state govt over law and order situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Assembly ruckus: Ruling and opposition benches trade charges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo’s Sharjah-Lucknow flight lands in Karachi after passenger falls ill, dies
- IndiGo said the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Yogi Adityanath to invoke NSA against accused in Hathras murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman accused of killing husband, can't be given child's custody: HC
- The court observed that there was a possibility that the mother could be convicted and the adverse impact of the event, if it were to come to pass, would far outweigh the transitory benefit the minor would derive from her mother's care and company.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speed of execuyion of Jewar airport project reflects new work culture of UP: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashi BJP gets hi-tech office, Nadda calls it 'medium' for best quality values
- The new BJP office in Varanasi was built in about two year’s time at an estimated cost of around ₹6 crore, said a party leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh slams UP CM over shifting of Etawah safari lions to Gorakhpur zoo
- In a tweet, Akhilesh said that shifting of the lions was an attempt to kill the tourism industry in Etawah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSUI chief urges UP youth to join unemployment protest at Parliament on March 12
- Neeraj Kundan also lauded NSUI for winning two important posts in the recently held student union’s election at Kashi Vidyapeeth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹2,100 crores raised for Ram Temple so far: Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox