Man dies after police chase ends in a crash in Rajasthan; accomplice held

A suspected liquor smuggler died and another was taken into police custody on Monday after a high-speed chase involving the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and local police ended in a crash in Rajasthan’s Balotra district, police said. During the chase, a pickup vehicle suddenly appeared from the opposite direction. (Representative Image/iStock)

The deceased identified as Punesh (22), a resident of Narli Nadi was admitted to Sanchore Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said, while police detained the second occupant and seized the vehicle.

Superintendent of police, Ramesh said, “One accused has been taken into custody and the liquor-laden vehicle has been seized.”

“No firing took place during the operation,” he added.

The incident occurred around 12 noon on the Amliyala–Bhaidana Road under Gudamalani police station limits. According to police, the ANTF received information that a car carrying illegal liquor crossed the Bagoda toll plaza. The team pursued the vehicle and simultaneously alerted Gudamalani Police.

As the smugglers realised that police were closing in, they allegedly diverted from Lunwa Jagir turn towards Amliyala and proceeded to Bhaidana Road in an attempt to evade capture.

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During the chase, a pickup vehicle suddenly appeared from the opposite direction, causing the driver to lose control, police said. The car veered off the road and crashed into a tree. Police and ANTF personnel reached the spot immediately.

During the inspection, officers recovered a Gujarat registration number plate, while the car was found fitted with a Karnataka registration plate, leading to speculations that the smugglers allegedly used interchangeable number plates to transport liquor.

Investigation and further legal action is being taken, the officer said.