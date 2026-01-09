Man dies by suicide after jumping off Delhi's Saket court building, note recovered

A protest was later held outside the court after a court staff member allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from a building in the Saket court complex. The protestors raised the slogan, "Justice for Harish."

Police teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident and began an investigation."Police teams are recording statements of witnesses and colleagues," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

A court staff member died by suicide on Friday after jumping from a building inside the Saket court complex in Delhi, police said. The incident reportedly took place within the court premises and a suicide note has also been found.

Anil Basoya, secretary of Saket court, told news agency ANI, "At around 10 AM, we received the news that our court staff member, Ahlmad Harish, had jumped from a floor. He is in serious condition, and it is likely that he may not survive. He has written a suicide note, in which he cites work pressure as the reason. The entire Bar Association is also standing with the court staff. We are here to demand justice for Harish."

In a separate news, a 61-year-old litigant fighting a court battle over property dispute died by suicide in the Shivajinagar court premises. The deceased, police said, jumped off from the third floor of the new building.

Senior police inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi of Shivajinagar police station said that the 61-year-old had been involved in a long-pending legal dispute over his ancestral property. His father had sold the land in the 1990s without his consent, prompting him to challenge the sale in court.

“In the handwritten note found on him, the deceased stated that his father had sold a piece of land without his consent, following which he had filed a civil case in 1997. He also mentioned that although his father had given him a portion of the land, his name was never included in the property documents,” said deputy commissioner of police from Zone 1, Hrushikesh Rawale.

The note further stated that his brother had constructed a structure on the disputed land, for which the deceased had obtained a stay order, which was later cancelled by the court.

He is survived by a son and a daughter. He was reportedly earning his livelihood by renting out property in the Hadapsar area. His daughter has been called to record her statement as part of the ongoing probe.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

(With inputs from agencies)