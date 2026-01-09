'Shame, shame': Mahua screams as cops carry her from protest outside Shah office

The Trinamool MP accused Amit Shah of using the ED as "lootera" to gain access of the party's information ahead of elections. "Bengal me hum jeetenge chahe ye jo bhi kar len (We will win in Bengal no matter what they do)," Moitra was heard saying a clip shared by news agency PTI .

As the protest blew up, cops also got involved and TMC MP Mahua Moitra was seen being carried by police personnel while being detained. “Shame shame shame!”, yelled Moitra as she condemned the police action and vowed that her party would win the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

A political controversy erupted over Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the office and residence of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Pratik Jain in Kolkata, spilt over to the national capital on Friday as several Trinamool Congress leaders protested outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s office in Delhi.

Not only Moitra, TMC MP Derek O'Brien was also detained by the Delhi Police during the protests.

The TMC members' protest came a day after a dramatic showdown between Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the ED over the central probe agency's raids at the I-PAC chief's premises.

According to Banerjee, Pratik Jain is the head of TMC's IT Cell, and she alleged that the ED raids were an attempt to procure important documents and data of the Trinamool Congress ahead of elections in Bengal.

"They (ED) were confiscating my party’s documents and hard disks, which has details about our candidates for the assembly polls. I have brought those back,” was reportedly said on Thursday after she turned up at Jain's premises when raids were underway.

Mamata Banerjee has also called a protest rally for Friday in Bengal, which will reportedly be carried out from Jadavpur 8B bus stand to Hazra crossing. She has urged people to take part in the over 5-km long rally.