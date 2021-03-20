Home / India News / Man dies by suicide as police surround him during theft attempt
india news

Man dies by suicide as police surround him during theft attempt

Police said the man was earlier also booked for similar theft cases and had recently come out of jai
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:48 AM IST
The dead man's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man allegedly died by suicide after police surrounded a shop when he was alleged to have broken into it to steal mobile phones in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.

Police said the man was earlier also booked for similar theft cases and had recently come out of jail.

“The person broke into a mobile shop...[on Wednesday morning]. A guard heard some suspicious sound coming out from the shop and immediately informed police,” said sub-divisional police officer Amolak Singh Dhillon.

He added a police team was rushed to the shop and asked the man to surrender. “The police repeatedly asked the man to surrender but he did not respond. Later, when the shop was opened, police found the man dead,” said Dhillon.

He added they have registered a case and an investigation is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP