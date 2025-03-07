Man dies by suicide at Mumbai hotel, names wife and her aunt in note

After a 41-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in a five-star hotel in Vile Parle (East), the Mumbai Police booked his wife and her aunt for abetment of suicide. The person was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and was working as a social worker. (Image for represenation)

The person was a native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and was working as a social worker. He came to Mumbai and was staying in a five-star hotel in Vile Parle for two days, where he allegedly died by suicide on March 3.

While investigating, police checked his mobile phone and found a written note saying that his wife and maternal aunt were responsible for his death, a senior officer said. He also mentioned that he had faced a lot of struggles in his life.

As per the preliminary investigation, police found that the deceased had suffered losses in business and was also facing a family dispute.

Based on the statement given by the deceased's mother, police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police are yet to record the statements of the deceased's in-laws and his wife.

Mother pens emotional letter



Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased has penned an emotional note grieving her son's death, reported NDTV.

The women's rights activist said that her "life is over now" and sought support to bear the "big thunderbolt".

“You are seeing me as a living person, but the truth is that I am dead,” she said, according to NDTV. “He (his son) was supposed to perform my last rites but I have performed my son's last rites today...” she added.

(Inputs from HT special correspondent)



Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).