IFS officer jumps off building in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, police say no foul play

An Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer died by suicide jumping from a building in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area on Friday, reports news agency PTI. Delhi police confirmed the death and said no foul play was suspected.(File Photo)

The officer, identified as Jitendra Rawat, aged between 35 and 40 years, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Law enforcement officials arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the incident and initiated an investigation.

Police confirmed the death and said no foul play was suspected. Authorities are currently probing the circumstances leading to the incident.

Chanakyapuri, known as the diplomatic enclave of Delhi, houses various embassies and government offices.

Further details regarding the officer’s professional background and any potential reasons behind his actions are yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).