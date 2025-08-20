Man falls into drain as its cover collapses in Maharashtra's Chandrapur | Video

A man was injured after falling into a roadside drain, when the concrete slab collapsed in Maharashtra's Chandrapur on Wednesday. The incident comes amid heavy rains in Maharashtra.(Screengrab/ X)

A video of the incident shows the man alighting from a scooter and taking two bakery boxes from the two-wheeler and walking away. However, as he takes a couple of steps forward while carrying the two boxes, the drain cover beneath him gives way and collapses, leading to the man falling into the drain.

Following the incident, his fellow rider and others nearby rush to help him out of the drain. The man did not sustain any major injuries.

Following the incident, the drain was cordoned off with large stones to avoid any other accident at the spot, NDTV reported.

The incident comes amid heavy rains in Maharashtra, with the weather department issuing warnings for the downpour, which has been continuing for the past six days.

Man dies after falling into water-filled quarry

A man died after falling into a water-filled quarry in Maharashtra's Thane district, which has received incessant rains, officials said on Wednesday. The man, identified as Aditya Singh, fell into the quarry around midnight at Rabale in Thane district's Navi Mumbai township.

Meanwhile, the Runde bridge in Kalyan area faced closure after being inundated as floodwaters rose, PTI quoted officials as saying. “The movement on the bridge has been stopped and vehicles are being diverted via Khadavli-Utarne route,” PTI quoted tehsildar Sachin Shejal as saying.

The neighbouring Palghar district also received overnight rainfall, leading to flooding in the low-lying regions and disrupting traffic movement in several areas.

Authorities had Tuesday rescued 194 persons trapped in the low-lying inundates areas in Vasai taluka in Palghar using boats and tropes. Rescue teams, including NDRF personnel, also relocated several residents of these areas to safer places and temporary shelters, disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.