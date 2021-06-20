Man falls while escaping after aborted bid to steal cattle, dies 5 days later in Tripura

A 27-year-old man who received injuries five days ago when trying to flee after trying to steal cattle in North Tripura district’s Kadamtala area died on Saturday, police said.

Police said that Suman Munda, 27, was suspected to be a cattle smuggler from Bangladesh. He and three others entered a house in the area early on June 14 in an attempt to steal cattle. But they were spotted by some local people who chased them. Three of the suspects escaped but Suman fell and sustained injuries.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital and later referred to Dharmanagar district hospital.

A case was registered against him for trying to steal cattle on June 14 by the Kadamtala police.

“We suspect him to be a Bangladeshi…. will try to verify his identity from the Bangladesh authorities. If they agree, we will send the body to them or, else, his cremation will be done here”, said North Tripura district superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty.

A Border Security Force statement this evening said the police informed them about the case on June 14 and they have jointly visited the spot.

During preliminary questioning, the suspect is reported to have told officials that he hails from Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar district.