Man files complaint against in-laws for ‘trying to convert him to Christianity’

A Hindu man’s father-in-law and two other relatives have been booked under Madhya Pradesh’s anti-conversion law for allegedly trying to convert him to Christianity in the state’s Sagar district, a police officer said.

Additional police superintendent Vikram Singh Kushwaha said Abhishek Ahirwar filed the complaint in the case after his wife Sapna did not return home after going to her parent’s place a month after the two got married in July as his in-laws allegedly asked him to convert. “When Ahirwar called her, she refused to come and asked him to talk to her uncle Ramesh Masih.” He added Masih allegedly asked him to change his faith and that he will get ₹20,000 monthly for it. “Ahirwar refused to do so. Masih started threatening him and said Sapna will not return.”

Ahirwar, who filed the complaint on Wednesday, said Masih converted to Christianity in 2001 and he was unaware of it. “My wife told me after marriage that she believed in Jesus Christ but had not changed her religion. Now Ramesh has misguided my wife and she is forcing me to change my religion.”

Ramesh Masih has been booked along with his wife, Sakhi Masih, and her brother Nathu Masih. No arrest has been made so far. This is the first such case in Madhya Pradesh wherein a man has filed a complaint against in-laws for conversion.

At least 35 cases have been registered under the anti-conversation law since it came into effect in January. Minority communities have been accusing the state government of misusing the law to harass them. Three petitions have been filed against the law in Madhya Pradesh high court.