Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Man files complaint against in-laws for ‘trying to convert him to Christianity’
india news

Man files complaint against in-laws for ‘trying to convert him to Christianity’

This is the first such case in Madhya Pradesh wherein a man has filed a complaint against in-laws for conversion
Madhya Pradesh residents Ramesh Masih has been booked under the state’s anti-conversion law along with his wife, Sakhi Masih, and her brother Nathu Masih (Representative photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 04:35 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A Hindu man’s father-in-law and two other relatives have been booked under Madhya Pradesh’s anti-conversion law for allegedly trying to convert him to Christianity in the state’s Sagar district, a police officer said.

Additional police superintendent Vikram Singh Kushwaha said Abhishek Ahirwar filed the complaint in the case after his wife Sapna did not return home after going to her parent’s place a month after the two got married in July as his in-laws allegedly asked him to convert. “When Ahirwar called her, she refused to come and asked him to talk to her uncle Ramesh Masih.” He added Masih allegedly asked him to change his faith and that he will get 20,000 monthly for it. “Ahirwar refused to do so. Masih started threatening him and said Sapna will not return.”

Ahirwar, who filed the complaint on Wednesday, said Masih converted to Christianity in 2001 and he was unaware of it. “My wife told me after marriage that she believed in Jesus Christ but had not changed her religion. Now Ramesh has misguided my wife and she is forcing me to change my religion.”

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: IAS officer accused of promoting religious conversions fails to get clean chit

Ramesh Masih has been booked along with his wife, Sakhi Masih, and her brother Nathu Masih. No arrest has been made so far. This is the first such case in Madhya Pradesh wherein a man has filed a complaint against in-laws for conversion.

At least 35 cases have been registered under the anti-conversation law since it came into effect in January. Minority communities have been accusing the state government of misusing the law to harass them. Three petitions have been filed against the law in Madhya Pradesh high court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

90% eligible population in Gujarat vaccinated with first dose: Health minister

Aryan Khan drugs case: Ananya Pandey reaches NCB office with father 

House collapses in south Delhi, no casualty reported

Congress leaders Tharoor, Khera spar over billion Covid vaccine doses milestone
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP