e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Man found dead, police say he died of suicide; wife was arrested for corruption

Man found dead, police say he died of suicide; wife was arrested for corruption

The man had been staying along with his son at his sister’s place ever since his wife was arrested on June 8.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:53 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The police have launched investigation in the case.
The police have launched investigation in the case.(Representative Photo)
         

A man was found dead in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the police said, adding that it was a suicide. He was the husband of a senior woman official of the revenue department who has been arrested in an alleged bribery case.

The woman officer was arrested nine days ago by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Telangana Police.

The man had been staying along with his son at his sister’s place ever since his wife was arrested on June 8.

“The body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. We are yet to find out the exact reason behind his extreme step,” a police official said.

The man was supposed to appear before the ACB authorities later in the day.

According to the police, the man’s family members claimed that he had been in a state of depression after the arrest of his wife. During the searches, the ACB authorities found Rs 30 lakh unaccounted cash, besides jewellery from the woman’s house. She is presently in the judicial custody.

Further investigation is on, the police said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE Life (from 11 am to 9 pm, Monday to Saturday): +917893078930 and Seva (between 9 am and 7 pm): 09441778290

tags
top news
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against Salman, Karan, Ekta
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against Salman, Karan, Ekta
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In