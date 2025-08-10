Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
Man held in Kerala for placing iron rods on railway track

Published on: Aug 10, 2025 05:04 pm IST

The incident came to light when railway employees spotted the man placing the rods on the track in the morning.

A native of Andhra Pradesh was taken into custody on Sunday for allegedly placing iron rods on a railway track in the northern district, police said.

No case was registered by the local police.(REUTERS)

Tirur police, who took him into custody, said his identity has not been fully established, though he is believed to be named Narasimha.

“He is suspected to be a person who travels from place to place on trains. He appeared mentally unstable and behaved strangely at the station,” police said.

No case was registered by local police, and the man was later handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), they added.

