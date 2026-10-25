Man killed, another injured as speeding truck hits e-scooter in Delhi's Kalkaji

A 28-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured after a speeding truck hit their electric scooter near the Kalkaji flyover in Delhi early Thursday, police said.

A speeding truck hit an electric scooter near Kabootar Chowk in southeast Delhi, killing one man and seriously injuring another. Police found no eyewitnesses and are examining CCTV footage. (PTI)

Aditya Kumar, a native of Bihar, died after being taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The injured man, identified as Raju Kumar Yadav, 30, is undergoing treatment, police said.

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Police received a call about the accident at around 2:28 am on Thursday. The caller reported that a truck had hit a scooter on the road leading towards the Kalkaji temple. A police team reached the spot and found one of the men injured on the roadside. A damaged black electric scooter was also found nearby.

Both men were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in an ambulance. Doctors declared Kumar dead on arrival. Yadav was admitted for treatment.

The Okhla Industrial Area police station team called the crime team to examine the scene. The team collected two pieces of evidence. Police also seized the damaged scooter. Police searched for eyewitnesses at the accident site and the hospital but found none.

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver under relevant sections of the law, including those related to rash and negligent driving. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed around the accident site to identify the truck and its driver, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver under relevant sections of the law, including those related to rash and negligent driving. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed around the accident site to identify the truck and its driver, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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