Man killed, another injured as speeding truck hits e-scooter in Delhi's Kalkaji

A 28-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured after a speeding truck hit their electric scooter near the Kalkaji flyover in Delhi early Thursday, police said.
Aditya Kumar, a native of Bihar, died after being taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The injured man, identified as Raju Kumar Yadav, 30, is undergoing treatment, police said.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Police received a call about the accident at around 2:28 am on Thursday. The caller reported that a truck had hit a scooter on the road leading towards the Kalkaji temple. A police team reached the spot and found one of the men injured on the roadside. A damaged black electric scooter was also found nearby.
Both men were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in an ambulance. Doctors declared Kumar dead on arrival. Yadav was admitted for treatment.
The Okhla Industrial Area police station team called the crime team to examine the scene. The team collected two pieces of evidence. Police also seized the damaged scooter. Police searched for eyewitnesses at the accident site and the hospital but found none.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver under relevant sections of the law, including those related to rash and negligent driving. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed around the accident site to identify the truck and its driver, police said.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver under relevant sections of the law, including those related to rash and negligent driving. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed around the accident site to identify the truck and its driver, police said.
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Man killed, another injured as speeding truck hits e-scooter in Delhi's Kalkaji
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks