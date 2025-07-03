Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fire breaks out at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi; 5 fire tenders dispatched

ByHT News Desk
Jul 03, 2025 04:23 PM IST

The fire erupted after a transformer at the AIIMS trauma centre caught fire. No injuries were reported.

A fire broke out at the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

Five fire tenders were dispatched to the location to douse the fire.(HT photo)
Five fire tenders were dispatched to the location to douse the fire.(HT photo)

According to the Delhi Fire Services, five fire tenders were dispatched to the location.

Fire officials told PTI that the fire erupted after a transformer at the AIIMS trauma centre caught fire. No injuries were reported.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Fire breaks out at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi; 5 fire tenders dispatched
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On