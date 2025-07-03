Fire breaks out at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi; 5 fire tenders dispatched
Jul 03, 2025 04:23 PM IST
The fire erupted after a transformer at the AIIMS trauma centre caught fire. No injuries were reported.
A fire broke out at the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Delhi Fire Services, five fire tenders were dispatched to the location.
Fire officials told PTI that the fire erupted after a transformer at the AIIMS trauma centre caught fire. No injuries were reported.
