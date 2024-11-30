Man on run after killing girlfriend in Bengaluru flat nabbed, say police

The 22-year-old man, who was absconding after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in a Bengaluru service apartment, was arrested near Devanahalli on Friday, officers aware of the matter said on Friday. The accused killed the 20-year-old vlogger from Assam, Maya Gogoi, on November 23. (Representational image)

The accused, Aarav Hanoy is originally from Kerala, killed the 20-year-old vlogger from Assam, Maya Gogoi, on November 23, they added.

Speaking to the media, DCP Devaraj, East Division, said, “The murder was committed four days ago at a service apartment in Indiranagar. CCTV footage showed Hanoy leaving the apartment after the murder. We deployed teams across Kerala and North Karnataka to track him down. He was finally arrested near Devanahalli.”

Devaraj added that the murder stemmed from a personal dispute. “Hanoy planned the murder in advance, for which he brought a knife and purchased a nylon rope from an online delivery platform,” he added.

Police said that after the murder, Hanoy spent an entire day with the victim’s body before fleeing on November 26. CCTV footage captured Hanoy leaving the apartment in panic around 8.20am. He booked a cab to the central bus station and vanished, leading to a multi-state manhunt, they added.

The Indiranagar police launched an investigation after discovering Gogoi’s body and sent it for autopsy. A murder case was registered, and two special police teams were dispatched to various locations, including Kerala and North Karnataka, to track the fugitive, police said.

Hanoy and Maya were in a relationship for six months and spent two days in the service apartment before the murder. After killing Gogoi, Hanoy fled to Majestic railway station, switched off his mobile phone, and travelled extensively to dodge arrest. The authorities initially suspected that he might have escaped to Kerala, they added.

Gogoi was originally from Kailash Nagar in Guwahati and worked at a private firm in HSR Layout. Hanoy, originally from Thottada in Kannur, was interning at a private counselling firm in Bengaluru. The two met through a dating app, police said.

Following the murder, Hanoy travelled to several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi, before police tracked him down near Devanahalli, they added.