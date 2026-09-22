A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured after an unidentified man threw petrol on her and set her ablaze at the district government hospital in Tiruvallur late Monday night, police said. The victim worked as a temporary employee at the hospital.

Man sets woman on fire at Tamil Nadu hospital, arrested

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The assailant, Prakash, 35, was caught in Madhavaram early on Tuesday and shot in the right leg when he tried to attack police with a sickle, police said. Prakash was admitted to a hospital and police are questioning him.

Police said that the woman has been shifted to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital in Chennai for treatment.