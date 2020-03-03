Man who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence arrested from Uttar Pradesh

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 12:58 IST

The man who pointed a gun at a policeman during Delhi’s worst riots in three decades, has been arrested. He has been identified as Shahrukh, a resident of Karawal Nagar in Northeast Delhi, and was arrested by the Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh, said Delhi Police spokesperson.

During the protest on February 24, the image of Shahrukh in a red t-shirt pointing a gun at a cop in Jafrabad, the epicentre of protest, had gone viral on social media and TV news channels. He had also fired multiple shots in front of the police officer before running away.

Eyewitnesses had said that the man emerged from the crowd of the groups protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

A video of the shooting was widely shared on social media showing Shahrukh brandishing a pistol that he was holding in his right hand. He was seen walking towards the crowd. A crowd of the rioters were also seen walking behind the man, throwing stones. Another angle of video, shot from a terrace, showed stones landing all around him.

A policeman initially walked backwards, seeing the man charging towards him with a pistol that was first aimed at a crowd of protesters, and then at him.

Seconds later, the video showed the cop, armed only with a baton, again walking towards the man.

The video then showed the man aiming his pistol at the cop. Seconds later, he pushed the policeman and fired to his right across the road divider.

The toll in last week’s violence has risen to 46, and more than 200 are injured. The violence started in Northest Delhi last week after clashes between pro- and anti-CAA groups. It then spread to nearby localities of Maujpur, Chand Bagh and Yamuna Vihar. The protesters roamed in streets brandishing swords and pistols and even torched vehicles and some houses.

The Delhi government and the Centre immediately srpung into action and after a series of meetings, the police force was augmented and prohibitory orders clamped in the area. Around 7,000 paramilitary personnel were also deployed, who are conducting regular flag marchres to maintain the fragile peace in the area.