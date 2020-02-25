Viral video shows man with gun charging at policeman during Delhi clashes

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 10:05 IST

A man was seen in video clips holding a gun during the clashes in north-east Delhi on Monday, and firing multiple shots in front of a police officer. Recorded from several angles, the clips went viral on social media and TV news channels.

Later in the day, there were media reports that he was identified and detained, but HT could not independently verify this.

Eyewitnesses said the man emerged from the crowd of the anti-CAA groups at Jafrabad.

Special commissioner of Police(law and order — North zone) Satish Golcha was not available for comment.

Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar’s mobile phone was switched off, and deputy commissioner of police Ved Prakash Surya did not return calls seeking comment.

When contacted, Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa said they could not confirm the identity of the alleged shooter because investigation was ongoing.

A video of the shooting was widely shared on social media showing the man, wearing a red shirt and blue trousers, brandishing a pistol that he was holding in his right hand. He was seen walking towards the crowd. A crowd of the rioters were also seen walking behind the man, throwing stones. Another angle of video, shot from a terrace, showed stones landing all around him.

A policeman initially walked backwards, seeing the man charging towards him with a pistol that was first aimed at a crowd of protesters, and then at him.

However, seconds later, the video showed the cop, armed only with a baton, again walking towards the man.

The video then showed the man aiming his pistol at the cop. Seconds later, he pushed the policeman and fired to his right across the road divider.

A man who said he witnessed the firing, said on condition of anonymity: “The gunman emerged from the crowd of anti-CAA protesters. He aimed the gun at the police officer who tried to stop him. Stones were being pelted from both sides. The man suddenly opened fire towards the other carriageway where another group was protesting. He vanished in the crowd.”

Police could not confirm how many rounds were fired at the spot.

In Monday’s violence, five people died — including a Delhi Police head constable who died of stone pelting and four civilians who suffered bullet injuries. At least 75 people were injured in the clashes, police said.