Man who promised to 'rain money' arrested in 52 lakh cheating case

Kisan Asaram Pawar was held on Thursday by a joint team of Jalna and Pune police, an official said.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Bagul said the original complaint against Pawar was lodged in Sinhagad in Pune by a businessman who gave him 52 lakh over a period of time after the accused claimed he could bring about a "money rain" with some rituals.

A man was arrested in Mantha in Jalna for allegedly duping a Pune businessman of 52 lakh by promising to "rain money" through some rituals, police said on Friday.

Kisan Asaram Pawar was held on Thursday by a joint team of Jalna and Pune police, an official said.

"Pawar, a resident of Hiwarkheda here, was caught with fake money and items used in his rituals. A decoy customer was sent to verify the complaint against Pawar, and he was held after the confirmation was obtained," Inspector Yashwant Bagul of Mantha police station said.

Bagul said the original complaint against Pawar was lodged in Sinhagad in Pune by a businessman who gave him 52 lakh over a period of time after the accused claimed he could bring about a "money rain" with some rituals.

