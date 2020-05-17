e-paper
Home / India News / Man with drug addiction kills 5-year-old son in a fit of rage in Uttarakhand

Man with drug addiction kills 5-year-old son in a fit of rage in Uttarakhand

A 30-year-old man was booked for allegedly killing his 5-year-old son after his mother lodged a complaint against him in Kashipur area of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, said police.

india Updated: May 17, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
After knowing about the incident, mother of the accused lodged a complaint against him on Sunday following which a case was registered by police.
The incident had happened on Thursday night when the accused Mohammed Saleem escaped from his house after informing his neighbours that his son Adil is unconscious and not talking. After knowing about the incident, Saleem’s mother Zaida Begum lodged a complaint against him on Sunday following which a case was registered by police.

Begum while lodging the complaint said, “My son Saleem used to work as an e-rickshaw driver and was a drug addict. He had separated with his wife a few years ago and was living separately with their son Adil in Kashipur. He often used to beat Adil and on Thursday also had badly thrashed him causing his death.”

She said, “I was informed about the incident by their neighbours on which I went to the spot only to find my grandson lying dead. Later in the post-mortem examination also doctors said that he had one broken bone in one of his ears and died of blood clotting in his brain.”

Begum said that she decided to lodge a complaint against Saleem because she was assured that “Adil died of his thrashing due to which he is on the run fearing arrest.”

Chandra Mohan Singh, station house officer, Kashipur police station said, “We have registered a case against Saleem for killing his son on his mother’s complaint. The post mortem examination report also suggests that he might have died due to internal injuries.”

“Efforts are on to nab Saleem and a probe is on,” said Chandra.

