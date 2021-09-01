Mandaviya reviews Covid situation in Tamil Nadu, K’taka amid spike in Kerala

Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and reviewed the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in these states, according to a statement by the health ministry. Amid the rising number of infections in neighbouring Kerala, Mandaviya discussed matters related to managing the spread of Covid-19 in those areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu which shares borders with Kerala, the statement said.

“Highlighting the need to take adequate steps to contain the inter-state spread of Covid-19, Mandaviya requested the respective health ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in districts of their states that border Kerala,” the health ministry statement added.

Kerala, which is currently the worst hit state from the pandemic across India, has registered over four million cases of the coronavirus disease till now including 229,912 active cases, nearly 21,000 deaths and 3,838,614 discharges. On Wednesday, the state saw another high in its daily tally as 32,803 new cases were recorded while 173 patients died and 21,610 recovered, according to the health department’s bulletin.

In view of the worsening situation in Kerala, the Karnataka government on Tuesday made a seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for people coming in from Kerala even if they have been vaccinated and carry a negative RT-PCR test report.

Addressing reporters, health minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday that the Karnataka government is chalking out a strategy in consultation with experts on how to strengthen the Covid-19 prevention drive in districts which border Kerala such as Udupi, Chamarajanagar and Dakshina Kannada. Dr Sudhakar added the government may opt for even more strict measures in these border districts.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu, which extended its lockdown-like restrictions till September 15, had made it mandatory in August for people coming in the state from Kerala to present a negative RT-PCR test report and a vaccination certificate (both doses), in order to ward off the spread of Covid-19. According to the guidelines, the RT-PCR test result should not be older than 72 hours.