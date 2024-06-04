Mandya Lok Sabha seat: JD(S) candidate HD Kumaraswamy leads by over 2 lakh votes

Janata Dal (Secular) HD Kumaraswamy is leading with 8,45,769 votes from Karnataka’s Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. He is leading with a margin of 2,82,056 JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy (ANI)

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

HD Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, ran in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya but lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate. In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, he ran from the Ramanagara constituency, which his mother, Anitha Kumaraswamy, won in 2018. He lost this seat too, to the Congress' HA Iqbal Hussain, by nearly 8,000 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JD(S) allied with the Indian National Congress and ran for seven seats, but they only won one seat. The BJP won 25 out of 28 seats in Karnataka.

The Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 voting day is on April 26 (Phase 2), announced by the Election Commission of India on March 16. The results of the election will be counted and announced on June 4.

According to the latest information, Kumaraswamy has three criminal cases against him. He also has debts totalling 82.2 Crore.

Kumaraswamy’s father is the former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader, HD Deve Gowda, and his brother, HD Revanna, is a former minister and MLA. HD Kumaraswamy was born on December 16, 1959, in Haradanahalli village, Hassan district. He completed his BSc from National College, Bengaluru, before entering the film distribution business. He married Anitha Kumaraswamy in 1986. After succeeding in film distribution, HDK started his own production company, Channambika Films, and produced several movies. Following his father's path, he entered politics. He began his political journey by contesting and winning the Lok Sabha elections in 1996 from the Bangalore Rural constituency.

Kumaraswamy tried running for the Lok Sabha from Kanakapura in 1998 and then from the Satanur Assembly Constituency in 1999, but he didn't win. However, in 2004, he succeeded in becoming a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Ramnagar Constituency.