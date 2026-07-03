Maneka Gandhi vs Jain organisations: Row erupts over peacock feathers remarks

A row has erupted over Bharatiya Janata Party leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi's remarks on existing exemptions under India's wildlife protection laws, particularly the exemption granted to Jain monks to allow them to use peacock feathers for pichhis, which is a broom-like whisks used by them to brush away insects without hurting them.

Maneka Gandhi's remarks did not sit well with the Jain community. (File/HT Photo)

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Gandhi's remarks drew ire of Jain organisations which has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an inquiry against Gandhi.

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What Maneka Gandhi said

On Thursday, Gandhi spoke to media about exemptions in India's wildlife protection laws act and how to act like loopholes that have driven illegal hunting of the country's national bird - peacock.

She emphasised that in 1972, the Wildlife Protection Act was enacted and Jain monks of Digambara sect were exempt under it to use peacock feathers for making pichhis. She argued that this exemption since has led to commercial seeking of peacock feathers and a massive industry has been built around it, which is hurting the national bird.

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She argued that peacocks don't shed their feathers in enough quantities to match the availability o the market. She alleged that this commercial industry has led to illicit killing of the birds as well.

“The reality is that these feathers are now obtained almost exclusively by killing the peacocks,” she said.

She added that back in 2001, she presented evidence regarding the matter to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and suggested amendments to protect the birds.

“He agreed, and the amendment was drafted and taken to Parliament. However, the Jain community exerted immense pressure from high levels, insisting that this could not happen. I was forced to withdraw the drafted amendment, and the matter was dropped,” she said.

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Gandhi clarified that she did not mean to target a specific community but maintained that such exemptions opened doors for exploitation of animals.

Jain organisations protests Maneka Gandhi's remarks

The BJP leader's remarks, which she made earlier as well, did not sit well with some members of the Jain community.

On Tuesday, a Jain organisation — Vishva Jain Sangathan — submitted a memorandum to PM Modi and demanding a probe into Gandhi's remarks, reported Free Press Journal.

In a similar move, on Wednesday, another Jain organisation — Bharatiya Jain Milan — also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister to Dehradun ADM Smita Parmar Jaiswal in protetst against Gandhi's statements.

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A key member of the organisation said that they are seeking a criminal case against Maneka Gandhi for provoking religious sentiments of the Jain community.

(With inputs from ANI)