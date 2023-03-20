Manhunt for Amritpal on, India mission to deliver blunt message | 10 points

Top British officials have assured that the government will take the security of the Indian High Commission “seriously” amid anger over pulling down of India's national flag atop the Indian High Commission by Khalistan separatists. The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable" while London's mayor Sadiq Khan said he condemned "the violent disorder and vandalism that took place".

Punjab Police continued its manhunt for radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh while Indian mission in London responded to Khalistani elements with a grander Tricolour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour," he tweeted.

While the ministry of external affairs summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi on late Sunday evening to convey India’s “strong protest” at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements, HT has learnt that there are serious discussions underway at the highest levels of the government on how to make the British government more responsive and accountable to Indian security concerns.

Here's are the top updates from the London incident:

Officials at the Indian High Commission foiled the attack on Tricolour and responded with an even bigger national flag atop the building. Social media users lauded the Indian official for confronting the pro-Khalistan activist and rescuing the Tricolour. Videos from the scene also showed the official snatching the Khalistan flag from the protester's hand and throw it away. Foreign Office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad said he was "appalled" and the government would take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously". BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reminded the Khalistan supporters of the time when India rescued hundreds of Afghan Sikhs in the aftermath of Taliban's offensive and also flew out copies of Guru Granth Sahib in an Indian plane with Tricolour. The Indian High Commission in London is expected to lodge a strong protest today with a blunt message to denizens of White Hall. The Sikh separatists were protesting against the crackdown on Khalistani elements in Punjab, with over 112 arrests so far. The hunt for the radical preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chiefAmritpal Singh, meanwhile, has entered the third day as the state police tightened the security blanket to nab him at the earliest. Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night. Amid the ongoing crackdown against Amritpal Singh, the suspension of mobile internet, SMS and dongle services will continue till Tuesday noon, the Punjab government informed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON