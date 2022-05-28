Manipur activist, arrested in Delhi, sent to judicial custody in Imphal

IMPHAL: A human rights activist from Manipur, who was arrested in Delhi on Tuesday in connection with a case against him over a social media post allegedly promoting enmity between communities, has been sent to judicial custody for 15 days after he was brought back to Imphal by a team of Manipur police for further investigation.

The activist identified as Dr Mark Thangmang Haokip was produced before a duty magistrate in Imphal on Friday evening wherein he was granted bail. But he was sent to judicial custody for 15 days after he failed to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and surety.

Dr Mark Haokip who is said to be the president of the International Human Rights Association (IHRA), Manipur was arrested from a house at Kishangarh in New Delhi on May 24 after he failed to respond to the summons by police in connection with a case lodged against him at Churachandpur police station. Haokip is said to be a resident of Molnom village, Churachandpur district.

He was summoned for recording a statement on May 22 in connection with the FIR at Churachandpur police station under section 153-A/505(2) Indian Penal Code, related to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Haokip was brought back to Imphal around 11am on Friday on a transit remand.

Prior to his arrival in Imphal from Delhi, the court of chief judicial magistrate, Imphal West had issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest against Haokip in connection with another application filed by the officer in charge (OC) of Imphal police station saying that he (Haokip) wrote derogatory and defamatory statements on his Twitter and Facebook accounts against freedom fighter Padma Bhushan awardee Rani Gaidinliu on November 23 last year.

The application of the Imphal police station also mentioned that leaders of 10 civil society organisations of Manipur lodged a complaint before the OC stating that such remarks by Haokip had hurt the sentiments of many people and might disturb communal harmony. The court also directed police to produce him before the court on or before June 20.

Meanwhile, the representatives of civil society organisations including women’s bodies on Friday demanded necessary actions against Haokip for his remarks against freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu.

It may be worth mentioning here that Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on the sideline of an event on Thursday told the media that the government is against those elements who are trying to destabilise the peaceful co-existence of the state. “The law will take its own course, let the law take its own course,” he said.