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Manipur: Biometric registration of 500 displaced Myanmar nationals done

The Assam Rifles initiated a biometric registration drive for displaced Myanmar nationals in Kamjong, enhancing border security and administrative planning.

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 08:08 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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The Assam Rifles launched an identification, verification and biometric registration drive for displaced Myanmar nationals on Monday, in coordination with the civil administration, police and medical department of Kamjong district, to strengthen border governance and security, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The exercise was conducted in Phaikoh, Shangkhalok and Aloyo villages in Kamjong district. (HT Photo)

Kamjong is a district of Manipur along the border with Myanmar, on the northeastern side of Imphal.

The Assam Rifles statement said the documentation exercise was conducted in Phaikoh, Shangkhalok and Aloyo villages, where displaced Myanmar nationals who fled instability in their country have taken temporary shelter.

Acting under the directions of the district administration, a joint team comprising 40 civil officials and security personnel carried out identity verification, biometric enrolment and demographic documentation of the refugees. Approximately 500 individuals were covered during the exercise, resulting in the creation of an authenticated and centralised database to support administrative planning and security monitoring.

The verification drive forms Phase 2 of Operation Anchor, a structured civil-military initiative aimed at balancing national security requirements with regulated humanitarian assistance along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB).

 
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