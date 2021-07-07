Manipur Cabinet okays livelihood scheme for Covid-19-affected

The Manipur Cabinet approved the chief minister’s Covid-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme which aims to provide direct transfer of ₹5,000 in two equal instalments ( ₹2,500 per instalment) to every identified family whose livelihood has been directly affected by Covid-19.

It was introduced by the government considering economic dislocations, which have severely affected the livelihood of a large percentage of the population leading to an inability to maintain a basic minimum standard of living, according to a press release from chief minister’s Secretariat here.

“Eligible occupations include street vendors, farmers, daily wage workers, construction site workers, public transport drivers, school van drivers, shop assistants, artisans, weavers, performing artists, home-based business, etc,” the release said. “The scheme, which will be run under the State Social Welfare Department, will avail benefit to only one beneficiary per family.”

The Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday,also approved guidelines for Chief Minister Angangi Tengbang (Chief Minister Bal Seva) scheme, which had already been announced earlier. The scheme will provide welfare measures for children orphaned due to Covid-19.

In order to focus on skill development and entrepreneurship for unemployed youths, the state Cabinet has given its nod to restructure the Labour and Employment Department and for Amendment of Business of the Government of Manipur (Allocation) Rules, 2009 accordingly. The Cabinet also accorded approval to the rationalisation of recruitment in government departments.

The Cabinet also resolved to engage one consultant in the Directorate of Relief and Disaster Management under the Centrally sponsored scheme for strengthening the District Disaster Management authorities of hazard-prone districts. It also approved the engagement of one senior consultant/DM professional and one data entry operator in the same directorate under the Centrally sponsored Ssheme for implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The state Cabinet also approved the creation of five posts of male nurse in Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa. The Cabinet also approved the upgradation of Forensic Science Laboratory, Manipur, into a full-fledged department.