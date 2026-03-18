Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday urged the banking sector and development institutions to work together with renewed commitment to build a prosperous, resilient and self-reliant state. Manipur CM calls for inclusive growth, stronger credit support at grassroots

Speaking at the launch of the 'State Focus Paper 2026-27', he said, "Our government firmly believes that peace, stability and development must go hand in hand. Without development, there can be no lasting peace."

"Stability cannot be sustained without inclusive growth. This is the foundational principle on which we will build our work," he added.

The 'State Focus Paper 2026-27' was launched at a seminar organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development , Manipur Regional Office.

"I believe that development at the grassroots level requires strong institutional credit support," the CM said, adding, "Credit is not merely a financial instrument. It is a powerful catalyst for development."

Singh said the state has enormous potential in sectors such as horticulture, fisheries, handloom and handicrafts, which can transform the rural economy, and stressed that the banking sector has a crucial role to play in this regard.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge all banks and financial institutions to actively support our Farmer Producer Organisations , rural start-ups, agri-entrepreneurs and self-help groups ", he said.

Singh also said the state government is fully committed to working closely with the banking sector and development institutions to improve credit absorption capacity and project implementation, and expressed his deep appreciation for the continued support extended by NABARD to the state.

Later, in a post on X, Singh said the 'State Focus Paper 2026-27' is a strategic roadmap aimed at strengthening rural credit delivery, boosting agri-business, and advancing inclusive economic growth across Manipur.

He also said, "A significant milestone was also marked with the virtual inauguration of the TRIBES Project in Churachandpur, a transformative initiative dedicated to the socio-economic uplift and empowerment of our tribal communities."

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