Manipur CM travels to Senapati district, lays foundation stones for projects

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand on Friday inaugurated key projects and laid foundation stones in the state’s Senapati district to strengthen development in the region, travelling to the district via the National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) passing through Kangpokpi district, a Kuki-Zo dominated district.

Senapati: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh being felicitated during a reception programme, in Senapati district on Friday (via PTI)

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The chief minister was accompanied by deputy chief minister Losii Dikho and MLAs Awangbow Newmai, Tongbram Robindro Singh and J. Kumo Sha.

Among the projects launched were a multi-level parking facility and an inter-state and inter-district agriculture and economic transportation hub with a capacity of 147 vehicles. He also inaugurated multi-purpose community buildings at Khabaduikung and Sangkumei villages, while laying the foundation stones for 69 Anganwadi centres under the SASCI initiative.

At the Senapati headquarters, the chief minister was welcomed by civil society organisations, including the Naga Peoples’ Organisation, and the Senapati district associations of women and students.

The chief minister hailed the civil society organisations of Senapati, Mao and Kangpokpi for their unwavering support to the government’s efforts to restore peace and normalcy after the long spell of violence. He maintained that his visit to the Senapati district by road today would not have been possible without their support and cooperation.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also emphasised the need for balanced and inclusive development across the state, saying that Manipur cannot progress unless all districts are developed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also emphasised the need for balanced and inclusive development across the state, saying that Manipur cannot progress unless all districts are developed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The territorial integrity of Manipur has been safeguarded by the 36 different communities inhabited in the State since time immemorial. Thus, Manipur is considered a Mini India,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The territorial integrity of Manipur has been safeguarded by the 36 different communities inhabited in the State since time immemorial. Thus, Manipur is considered a Mini India,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “First we are Indian, and then we are Manipuri,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “First we are Indian, and then we are Manipuri,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On his return journey, the chief minister also made a brief stop at Hengbung in Kangpokpi district, where he met Saitu constituency MLA Haokholet Kipgen. At the meeting, he underlined that ensuring peace, stability, and inclusive development across all regions was his government’s top priority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On his return journey, the chief minister also made a brief stop at Hengbung in Kangpokpi district, where he met Saitu constituency MLA Haokholet Kipgen. At the meeting, he underlined that ensuring peace, stability, and inclusive development across all regions was his government’s top priority. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, district magistrates of five valley districts of Manipur including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching issued separate curfew relaxation orders between 5am and 12 noon on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, district magistrates of five valley districts of Manipur including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching issued separate curfew relaxation orders between 5am and 12 noon on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate order, the state home department said the temporary suspension of mobile internet services, including VPN Services, in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur had been extended by another two days, with effect from Friday, 2pm.

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