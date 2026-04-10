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Manipur CM travels to Senapati district, lays foundation stones for projects

This was Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s first visit to Senapati district via Kangpokpi after assuming office as the Manipur chief minister

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 09:42 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand on Friday inaugurated key projects and laid foundation stones in the state’s Senapati district to strengthen development in the region, travelling to the district via the National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) passing through Kangpokpi district, a Kuki-Zo dominated district.

Senapati: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh being felicitated during a reception programme, in Senapati district on Friday (via PTI)

The chief minister was accompanied by deputy chief minister Losii Dikho and MLAs Awangbow Newmai, Tongbram Robindro Singh and J. Kumo Sha.

Among the projects launched were a multi-level parking facility and an inter-state and inter-district agriculture and economic transportation hub with a capacity of 147 vehicles. He also inaugurated multi-purpose community buildings at Khabaduikung and Sangkumei villages, while laying the foundation stones for 69 Anganwadi centres under the SASCI initiative.

At the Senapati headquarters, the chief minister was welcomed by civil society organisations, including the Naga Peoples’ Organisation, and the Senapati district associations of women and students.

The chief minister hailed the civil society organisations of Senapati, Mao and Kangpokpi for their unwavering support to the government’s efforts to restore peace and normalcy after the long spell of violence. He maintained that his visit to the Senapati district by road today would not have been possible without their support and cooperation.

In a separate order, the state home department said the temporary suspension of mobile internet services, including VPN Services, in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur had been extended by another two days, with effect from Friday, 2pm.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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