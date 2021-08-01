Manipur Congress leader Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP

Almost five days after leaving the Congress party's Manipur unit, Govindas Konthoujam joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital on Sunday.

Konthoujam's entry to the BJP was announced by the party's national spokesperson Anil Baluni on Sunday morning. "An eminent personality will join @BJP4India today (Sunday) 01 August, 12 noon at BJP HQ, 6A DDU Marg, New Delhi," Baluni said in a tweet.

Konthoujam joined the BJP in the presence of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

Konthoujam, who also served as the president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, exited the party on Wednesday and resigned as a member of the assembly and primary membership of the party. He exited the party citing personal reasons.

A prominent leader in the northeast region, Konthoujam is a six-time elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat.

The Manipur assembly has an effective strength of 56 in which the BJP has 25 members and the Congress 16 after Kanthoujam's resignation from the House.