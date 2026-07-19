Manipur: Crystal meth worth 85 crore seized, suspected drug peddler arrested

Security forces in Manipur have seized crystal methamphetamine worth around ₹85 crore in the international market and arrested a suspected drug peddler in Imphal West, police said on Sunday.

A suspected drug peddler was arrested after security forces seized crystal meth worth ₹85 crore in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

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The joint operation led to the recovery of around 6.2 kg of the synthetic drug from the possession of Md Yusub alias Kaki alias Jakir, a 41-year-old resident of Imphal East district.

Officers said that Jakir was arrested from the Khuman Lampak area in Imphal West on Saturday at around 4 pm during a joint operation conducted by the 164 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), Koirengei, along with the Imphal West district commando unit, following an input that a huge consignment of drugs was being transported in the Imphal West area.

A police statement said that six packets of crystal methamphetamine (ICE drug), weighing approximately 6.2 kg, were found during the joint operation from Yusub’s possession. Later, the drug peddler, along with the seized items, was handed over to the police after completing due formalities.

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{{^usCountry}} “Such a seizure is a huge consignment, and the total worth of the seizure could be over ₹85 crore in the international market. But the price of the drug varies from place to place and according to the demand for the drug. And we will be continuing similar operations to root out drugs at the maximum level,” a senior security officer, requesting anonymity, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Such a seizure is a huge consignment, and the total worth of the seizure could be over ₹85 crore in the international market. But the price of the drug varies from place to place and according to the demand for the drug. And we will be continuing similar operations to root out drugs at the maximum level,” a senior security officer, requesting anonymity, said. {{/usCountry}}

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A case was registered with the concerned police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, security forces on Saturday seized around 1 kg of brown sugar concealed in 81 different soap cases in a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number MN01AS-9809 from Thingkangphai village in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

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A police statement said that the drug was seized from the possession of Mangkhanthang Kipgen (22), a resident of Hengjol village, Sangaikot village, Churachandpur district.

“The arrestee is suspected to be wanted in multiple NDPS cases and DRI,” the statement added.