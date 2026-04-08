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Manipur: Death toll in Tuesday’s CRPF firing rises to three

Injured protester dies in Imphal hospital as violence erupts after rocket attack kills two Meitei children in Bishnupur

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 07:43 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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A 31-year-old man died during treatment on Wednesday, a day after he was injured when security forces allegedly opened fire at people protesting the killing of two Meitei siblings on Tuesday, taking the death toll to three.

Fresh unrest in Manipur after children killed in suspected rocket strike; protests turn violent, toll rises to three. (Representative photo)

Wanghengbam Bobby, from Bishnupur district, was undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal. He sustained a bullet injury to his torso, an officer said.

A suspected rocket strike killed a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister in Bishnupur’s Tronglaobi in the early hours of Tuesday. Following this, people protested the killings, stormed a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp, vandalised it, and set vehicles on fire. Security forces allegedly opened fire on them.

State home minister Govindas Konthoujam said on Tuesday that two people were killed and at least 31 were injured as CRPF personnel controlled the mob.

The fresh flare-up in violence also prompted authorities to suspend internet and mobile data services in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

The statement further refuted the allegations that three of its members have been arrested in connection with the incident. “These claims are entirely baseless and false,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Manipur government conditionally lifted the temporary suspension of internet data for broadband services (ILL and FTTH).

The government order stated that, “the state government has reviewed the prevailing situation along with the inconveniences/sufferings of the common people, as the internet ban had affected the functioning of important offices/institutions, High Courts, district courts, a cohort of people working from home, chartered accountant firms, lawyers, health facilities, refuelling centres, recharging of electricity, mobile services, booking for LPG, educational institutions, taxation-related offices, and other online-based citizen-centric services, etc.”

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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